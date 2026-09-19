Latinx Celebrities Reveal Heartwarming Immigration Journeys

At just 21 years old, Cesar Millan set out on a daunting journey that would ultimately lead him from the rural town of Culiacán, Mexico, to the glitzy world of Hollywood. With dreams of becoming an animal handler, he had a mere $100 gifted by his father and a heart full of ambition as he navigated the unforgiving landscape of the U.S.-Mexico border, just days before Christmas.

Struggles at the Border

In a candid 2019 interview with DailyMailTV, Millan reflected on his harrowing experience with the border crossing. “It’s almost like an animal in the zoo against the wall, back and forth, back and forth,” he remembered. Faced with hunger, he often allowed himself to be caught by immigration officials, knowing that they would provide him with food—something he couldn’t rely on from the Mexican police. “At least they gave you bread with bologna and a coke and that gives you some sugar, and some carbs, and some salt,” he recalled.

A Lifeline in a Desperate Situation

As options dwindled, a thin, disheveled man unexpectedly approached Millan with an offer that seemed like a beacon of hope. “‘Do you want to cross the border? I’ll charge you $100,'” he said. Millan saw this as a sign; no one should have known the amount of money he carried.

From Hardship to Success

After a treacherous crawl through a canal and enduring two months of homelessness, sleeping under freeways and washing cars and dishes for survival, Millan finally reached Los Angeles. It was there that he transformed his initial job as a dog walker into a thriving career, which included washing kennels, establishing the Pacific Point Canine Academy, and eventually building a television empire. This remarkable journey was aided by a dear friend, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, who helped him improve his English skills.

The Spirit of Survival