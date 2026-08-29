Last Chance: Get Bad Bunny's Adidas Sneaker Before It’s Gone

Bad Bunny‘s collaboration with adidas continues to make waves in the sneaker world, delighting fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. The Grammy-winning artist has unveiled his latest creation, the F50 Ghost Sprint sneaker, which seamlessly combines speed and style while paying homage to a unique aspect of his Puerto Rican heritage.

Style Meets Performance

The F50 Ghost Sprint sneaker reimagines adidas’ 2004 F50 football boot as a trendy low-profile sneaker. Featuring the popular ‘ballet sneaker’ and ‘glove sneaker’ aesthetics, this design is perfect for the upcoming fall season.

A Streetwear Staple

Available for $160 USD, the Drop of the Week is the Adidas Originals x Bad Bunny F50 Ghost Sprint sneaker in Charcoal. This third colorway follows the vibrant blue and Solar Slime green versions and features a sleek silhouette that adheres closely to the foot, merging retro vibes with a contemporary feel.

Inspired by Nature

Bad Bunny drew on the inspiration of Puerto Rico’s native wolf spider for this sneaker. The shoe’s web-like upper is modeled after the creature’s cage, aptly named “Araña,” reflecting the artist’s cultural roots.

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