Bad Bunny Revives 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos' Tour in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is set to conclude his global concert tour by returning to his roots. The highly anticipated shows will take place at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan on August 22 and 23, as part of a two-night celebration dubbed Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Cerramos en Casa. This marks a triumphant homecoming for the artist and an exciting finale for his global trek.

Ticket Sales and Countdown

Tickets for both performances will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, August 19, at 10 a.m. through PR Ticket. Fans eager to secure their spots can find a queue link provided at this link, with a countdown for the “line” that begins at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18.

Speculation and Confirmation

The announcement of these shows follows weeks of speculation regarding Bad Bunny’s return to Puerto Rico. Local news outlets had previously reported that the artist would perform at the newly renovated stadium in late August. This was confirmed by Puerto Rican mayor Miguel Romero, who noted that Rimas Entertainment secured performances at Bithorn Stadium from August 21 to 23.

Buzz intensified throughout the community as reports surfaced about large stage structures being built at the stadium, with brands like T-Mobile and Hennessy teasing their involvement through social media posts about what was coming to Hiram Bithorn.

A Historic Return

Bad Bunny’s upcoming performances will encapsulate the spirit of his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, after he kicked off the first live performances of the album earlier this year with a historic residency at “El Choli” Coliseo de Puerto Rico. This event significantly boosted the local economy, further highlighting his cultural impact. The world tour, which began in December and wrapped up in Belgium in July, has already set numerous records.