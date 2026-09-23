Lali Set to Kick Off 21st Tasveer Film Festival

Seattle’s renowned Tasveer Film Festival & Market is set to kick off its 21st edition from October 13 to 18, showcasing an impressive lineup of 136 films from 16 different countries. The festival will begin with the West Coast premiere of Sarmad Sultan Khoosat’s “Lali,” a feature that garnered attention at the Berlinale Panorama.

Exploring Diverse Narratives

This year, the festival’s theme, “Bring Your Story Home,” emphasizes the richness of storytelling from South Asia, with films presented in over 25 languages. Audiences can expect a yve-style.com of narratives from countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Tibet, and their diasporas. For the second consecutive year, screenings will take place at the Tasveer Film Center located in Columbia City.

Emerging Trends in Filmmaking

The 2023 lineup reflects significant trends in the cinematic landscape, particularly the increasing prominence of women filmmakers sharing personal stories. Animation is also emerging as a powerful medium at the festival, alongside a growing preference among filmmakers for evocative imagery rather than exposition. Notably, four films spotlight athletes and their families, engaging with themes of class, gender, and belonging—issues that have been at the forefront of Tasveer’s programming for over two decades. Furthermore, this edition boasts 12 LGBTQ+ films from six nations, continuing a tradition that started in 2002.

Highlighted Films and Premieres

Some standout titles include “Mayilaa,” directed by Semmalar Annam, marking its North American premiere as the centerpiece film. Other notable selections consist of the documentary “Breaking the Code” by Ben Rekhi, and the animated feature “The Chair” by Triparna Maiti, which is set for its Washington State debut. The festival will conclude with Nepal’s Oscar entry, “Elephants in the Fog,” directed by Abinash Bikram Shah, also making its North American premiere.

Key Figures and Awards

Aparna Purohit, CEO of Aamir Khan Productions, will serve as the chief guest and jury head for this edition, which features 20 world premieres along with four North American and four U.S. premieres. Several films hold connections to Washington State, including “Gaa Ghar” (“Home”), “The Turning Point,” “Three Sisters,” “Eka,” and “Riding Time,” each telling unique stories with local significance.

Festival Insights

Festival director Rita Meher expressed her excitement about the lineup, stating, “I have been programming this festival for 21 years, and I am still not over this lineup. 136 films, 35 world and North America premieres, filmmakers coming in from 16 countries. The sports films, the queer stories, the animation, all of it arrived with a boldness that tells me something has shifted in South Asian cinema.”

The Tasveer Film Market

Running concurrently from October 13 to 15, the Tasveer Film Market is billed as North America’s first dedicated global market for South Asian film. This year’s market incorporates new features like the Co-Production Market Selects program, pitch sessions through the Tasveer Film Fund, as well as industry panels, fireside conversations, and networking opportunities. Filmmakers selected for the Film Fund will receive grants of $35,000 to support their upcoming projects.

Community Engagement and Support

Meher highlighted the inclusive spirit of the festival, inviting filmmakers and industry leaders from around the globe, stating, “We are welcoming filmmakers, industry leaders, and audiences from all over the world, whether they’re flying in from Mumbai or coming from just down Rainier Avenue.” Public funding for this year’s festival comes from King County, the City of Seattle, and the Port of Seattle, along with support from AARP and various foundations.

Tasveer’s Legacy