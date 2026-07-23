Resilient Jimothy the Raccoon of Seattle Faces Spine Deformity

The internet has a new ring leader. A Seattle raccoon nicknamed Jimothy has become an online sensation after a short video captured the animal’s unusual gait and proportions, prompting widespread attention and follow-up sightings across the city.

The viral moment

Jimothy first burrowed into public view when Instagram user Kiana Hall posted a video of him running in what viewers called his own fast and furriest way. In the footage, Hall exclaims, “What am I looking at?”

A distinctive spinal deformity

Observers have noted that Jimothy’s unusual appearance and proportions likely stem from a spinal deformity. The condition appears to give him a short, rounded spine and body paired with relatively long legs, producing the distinctive look and movement that captured so much attention.

Name and origin of the nickname

Hall quickly dubbed the curious creature Jimothy. Speaking to Today in an interview published July 18, she said, “He just looked like a ‘Jimothy’ to me. I don’t have any other explanation other than I looked at him and he looked like a ‘Jimothy.’”

Ongoing sightings in Seattle

Sightings of Jimothy have continued around Seattle as fans post updates on his whereabouts. One X user even shared a video of a baby Jimothy walking around their friend’s backyard, suggesting more of his family or young lookalikes may be in the area.