LaKeith Stanfield Departs ‘Molepeople’ as Rob Savage is Replaced

Paramount Primal and Blumhouse Atomic Monster’s upcoming horror movie “Molepeople” is undergoing significant changes, with director Ben Wheatley stepping in to replace Rob Savage, who exited the project due to scheduling conflicts. Additionally, LaKeith Stanfield, who was previously attached to star in the film, has also departed.

Director Change and Project Overview

“Wheatley, known for his unique storytelling perspective, takes over the helm of “Molepeople,” a film that delves into a chilling narrative about an individual who discovers a twisted society lurking beneath the streets of New York City after descending into the city’s abandoned tunnels. The screenplay for this intriguing horror movie was penned by Nathan Elston, and the film was officially announced during Blumhouse Atomic Monster’s presentation at New York Comic-Con earlier this month.

Release Details and Production Team

The production is co-financed and co-produced by Blumhouse Atomic Monster and Paramount Primal, with Paramount handling worldwide distribution. “Molepeople” is slated for theatrical release on August 27, 2027. The producing team comprises Blumhouse Atomic Monster chief Jason Blum, Paramount Primal heads J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, and producer James Harris. Despite his departure from directing, Rob Savage remains attached to the project as an executive producer, alongside Ryan Turek, Tracy Rosenblum, and Nathan Elston.

Ben Wheatley’s Notable Career

Ben Wheatley has made a name for himself in the film industry with his bold and original storytelling. His recent project, the action thriller “Normal,” which features Bob Odenkirk, premiered at TIFF’s Midnight Madness program and is set for an April 2026 theatrical release. Wheatley’s feature debut came in 2009 with “Down Terrace,” followed by the critically acclaimed “Kill List” in 2011, which received six British Independent Film Award nominations, including Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Diverse Filmography and Representation