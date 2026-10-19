Kylie Jenner's Controversial Fantasy Bra Sparks Victoria's Secret Debate

In an unexpected turn of events, Kylie Jenner graced the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on October 18, marking her debut as the first non-Angel model to wear the legendary Fantasy Bra in eight years. With the prestigious attribute comes the exceptionally lavish price tag of $50 million, which features a stunning centerpiece yellow diamond valued at $22 million surrounded by a dazzling array of 4,410 other natural diamonds.

A Historic Moment for the Fantasy Bra

Kylie Jenner’s appearance not only highlights her growing influence in the fashion industry but also places her alongside an illustrious roster of past models such as Gisele Bündchen, Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Candice Swanepoel. These iconic figures have previously been bestowed with the honor of wearing the Fantasy Bra, a symbol of recognition for their contributions to the world of fashion.

Why Kylie Jenner?

The choice of Jenner for this year’s show-stopping moment raised eyebrows and curiosity. According to Adam Selman, chief creative officer of Victoria’s Secret, Jenner’s pervasive influence extends “beyond fashion, beyond culture, beyond TV, beyond one singular thing.” In an interview with Vogue on the same day, he emphasized that “the show is so big, it’s true entertainment, and I think that she is a great catalyst for that.”

Selman further elaborated on the concept for this year’s show, stating that it centered around the theme of “fandomonium,” highlighting how Kylie Jenner has successfully created her own unique cultural identity. “She’s really created her own culture, which—how many people can say that?” he remarked, reinforcing the idea that Jenner’s participation signifies a shift in how the Fashion Show is perceived in modern entertainment.