Kylie Jenner Hilariously Wakes Kids Stormi and Aire with Megaphones

Kylie Jenner gives fans a charming glimpse into her morning routine with her two children, Stormi and Aire, in a fun new vlog. The reality star and businesswoman revealed how she wakes up her kids with the help of a megaphone, showcasing her playful parenting style that keeps her children energetic and ready for the day.

Morning Motivation with a Megaphone

In a video posted on YouTube on October 3, Jenner playfully greeted her daughter Stormi, 8, saying, “Good morning, Stormi. Rise and shine.” Through the megaphone, she added an uplifting message, stating, “It’s a beautiful day. You’re healthy. You’re beautiful. You’re smart. We’re gonna conquer the day. Get up.”

Waking Up Aire with a Song

Continuing her morning routine, the 29-year-old then turned her attention to her 4-year-old son, Aire. She woke him up by singing her signature phrase, “Rise and shine,” while humorously calling him “stinky butt.” This delightful interaction highlights her light-hearted approach to parenting.

Stormi’s Vlogging Debut

After getting the kids ready for school, Stormi took a cue from her mom and tried her hand at vlogging. With enthusiasm, she addressed her own audience, saying, “Hi YouTube, it’s Western Day at school and I look so cute,” as she showcased her adorable cowgirl-style outfit. She wrapped up her brief appearance with a quick, “and bye,” clearly enjoying her moment in front of the camera.