Kylie Jenner Disregards social distancing rules for Stassie Karanikolaou party

Kylie Jenner went without a face mask when she posed for a smiling comfy team image at her friend Stassie Karanikolaou’s 23rd birthday party, which she went to on June 8, regardless of social distancing standards still in position.

It appears like Kylie Jenner, 22, didn’t let the coronavirus pandemic stop her from enjoying her friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou’s 23rd birthday celebration party on June 8. The makeup mogul showed up in Stassie’s birthday team Instagram pic, which included about nine of her closest friends, on June 9 and in it, they are all standing close together while gladly presenting in matching black hoodies that have “Stas” and “23” composed on them in pink. Although social-distancing standards say groups of 10 or much less are all right if every person stands at least 6 feet apart, the group was not bothered with the guidelines at the enjoyable occasion, and none put on face masks.

“missing Liv and Taylor, but these are my human beings. I value you all greater than you know ❤ thank you for a special night,” Stassie captioned the fun-loving picture. Although Kylie did not upload many images from the bash, she did publish one photo that showed tailor-made cushions with Stassie’s face on them. Stassie, who used a pink crop top and matching skirt at the party, additionally shared even more articles from the evening, which included her outstanding cake, cupcakes, and cookies that additionally had her face on them.

Stassie’s birthday celebration isn’t the very first time she and Kylie hung out with each other throughout quarantine. The close gals have been quarantining together along with Kylie’s two-year-old child Stormi Webster, and their Instagram pictures have revealed the enjoyable they’re having. On Apr. 24, Stassie showed off her outstanding figure in a black bikini while hanging out at Kylie’s $36.5 million Holmby Hills mansion.

Kylie likewise looked amazing while hanging out at her manor in a limited white sheer dress. She published a photo of herself posturing on a sofa in the fashionable clothing on Apr. 24 too, and it was absolutely a remarkable picture. “fangirl,” she captioned the blog post, confirming she knows how to make the days laid-back regardless of the pandemic!…