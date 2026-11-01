Kyle MacLachlan Shares Thoughts on Possible SATC Comeback

Kyle MacLachlan is reminiscing about his time on Sex and the City and contemplating a potential return to the beloved franchise. Although he didn’t reprise his role as Trey MacDougal, Charlotte York’s ex-husband, in the sequel series And Just Like That, MacLachlan expressed enthusiasm for stepping back into the character’s shoes if another opportunity arises.

MacLachlan Ready to Return as Trey

At the Heidi Klum‘s 25th Annual Halloween Party held on October 31 at Cathédrale in New York City, MacLachlan eagerly confirmed his willingness to return to the role. “Oh, would I ever! Absolutely,” he told E! News. “Come on, Trey has to come back.”

Unfinished Business and Future Rumors

He elaborated on the importance of Trey’s character, stating, “He’s got unfinished business. Of course, that would be fun.” His playful spirit was evident as he joked about starting “some vicious rumors” regarding Trey’s return in a potential spinoff series.

“It’s going to happen, very, very soon,” he remarked lightheartedly at the festive event, which was presented by Apothic and Butterfinger. “I know this is going to get picked up and going to be the logline, and that’s how it’s going to work.”