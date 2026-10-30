Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Celebrating 30 Years at Edinburgh Film Fest

In a momentous revelation, Karan Johar’s debut directorial masterpiece, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” featuring Bollywood legends Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, is set to be celebrated at the Edinburgh International Film Festival in 2028, marking its 30th anniversary. Johar is expected to attend the festival, further underscoring the film’s lasting impact on audiences worldwide.

Collaborations and Cultural Exchange

The invitation for this special screening was extended to Johar during a recent meeting held at the Mumbai offices of his production company, Dharma Productions. This gathering included Scotland’s First Minister, John Swinney, and David Smith, interim executive director of Screen Scotland. Discussions centered around the potential for Scotland to serve as a location and collaborative partner for Indian film and television, emphasizing opportunities in production, co-production, and cultural exchange.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Swinney stated, “It was a pleasure to meet Karan Johar in Mumbai, and I am delighted that he has accepted the Edinburgh International Film Festival’s invitation to celebrate the 30th anniversary of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,’ which holds a special place in the hearts of communities across Scotland and beyond. I look forward to welcoming him to Edinburgh.”

The Film’s Impact and Scottish Landscapes

“Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” which features Shah Rukh Khan as widower Rahul, follows his journey as he navigates love and friendship with his late wife’s best friend, Anjali (Kajol). This iconic film also stars Salman Khan as Anjali’s fiancé, adding to the drama and depth of the storyline. Notably, it was one of the first significant Indian productions to embrace the stunning landscapes of Scotland, shooting in remarkable locations such as Eilean Donan Castle, Glen Coe, and Tantallon Castle. The Scottish scenery played a pivotal role in defining the film’s visual identity and established a cherished connection between the country’s landscapes and mainstream Indian cinema.

Looking Ahead to the Festival

The Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) is already gearing up for the special occasion, with anticipation surrounding additional guests who will join the anniversary screening in 2028. Although specific dates for the 2028 festival have yet to be announced, EIFF CEO and festival director Paul Ridd shared his excitement: “At EIFF, we are always thinking about the future and what’s next. So we jumped at an opportunity like this to plant the seeds for a celebration of a legendary, much-loved film at our festival.” He added, “We can’t wait for what promises to be something truly special for our 81st edition in 2028. But in the meantime, watch this space for more news of our 80th next August.”