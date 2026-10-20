Mumbai's 'Aakhri Ride': A Thrilling Cab Horror for Halloween

Celebrated Indian filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vasan Bala have teamed up to present “Aakhri Ride,” a gripping short thriller that unfolds over a single Halloween night in Mumbai. The film is set to release worldwide on October 31.

Exclusive Release on Oh Short Flips YouTube Channel

The film will debut on Oh Short Flips, a YouTube channel curated by Kashyap himself. This collaboration highlights the innovative steps both directors are taking in the Indian film landscape.

A Story About Struggles and Secrets

Written and directed by Vijesh Rajan and Yashoda Parthasarthy, “Aakhri Ride” marks their debut in filmmaking. The narrative revolves around a Mumbai ride-share driver who becomes increasingly unhinged during one harrowing night, exploring themes of personal struggle and societal divides.

Kashyap’s Enthusiasm for New Talent

Kashyap expressed his long-standing belief in Rajan and Parthasarthy’s storytelling capabilities, stating, “I always believed they are excellent storytellers with a unique visual language. So when they finally decided to turn writer-directors, it was an easy decision to back them. I am quite excited to see the audience’s response to their first film – ‘Aakhri Ride,’ when it releases on Halloween Day.”

Cast and Production Team

Featuring a talented cast, the film stars Chandan Roy from “Panchayat,” Aamir Dalvi of “Kennedy,” and Faisal Malik, also from “Panchayat.” The project is produced by Ranjan Singh, Vishesh Agrawal, Rajan EPK, and Kashyap, with support from Navaras Pictures, Plexus Motion Pictures, and Flip Films.

A Unique Perspective from the Directors

Bala referred to Rajan as the “Wiz Kid” introduced to him and his colleagues by filmmaker Srinivas. He shared his admiration for Rajan’s VFX skills and his potential as a storyteller, saying, “When he and Yashoda went to make the film, we all rooted for them. I was beyond excited to watch their short film. It’s sharp, fun, quirky and with a beating heart. So coming on board was a nano second decision, a no brainer.”

Inspiration Behind the Film

The filmmakers derived inspiration from their own experiences during long taxi rides home after late-night meetings. They recounted, “We’d be sitting in the back seat, talking about work or sitting in silence, while the driver was often carrying a completely different world on his phone: family back home, money worries, things we may never fully know. We began to notice an invisible social divide.”

Through a blend of horror and comedy, the film aims to shed light on the unspoken gaps between people from different walks of life. The directors emphasized their hope that audiences would “laugh, get spooked, and maybe think a little about the person driving them home.”

A Winning Journey in Film Festivals

Before its wider release, “Aakhri Ride” embarked on an impressive festival circuit, beginning at the Short Film Market Picks in Clermont-Ferrand. The film received selections at prominent genre events such as BIFAN in Bucheon, Fantasia International Film Festival, and Fantastic Fest. Its accolades include multiple awards from Oscar- and BAFTA-qualifying festivals, as well as wins for best Asian short at Fantasia and best film at the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival.