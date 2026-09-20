Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Dazzle at Lucas Museum Gala

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble enjoyed a rare night out on September 19, 2023, as they attended the grand opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles. The couple, who have been together since 2014, looked stunning as they coordinated their outfits for the special occasion.

Stunning Styles on the Red Carpet

Kris, a star of The Kardashians, wowed attendees in a dark blue midi slip dress, complemented by a chic sequined trench coat. She accessorized with strappy pumps and elegant silver jewelry. Corey matched her style perfectly in a dapper dark navy suit paired with a light blue pinstriped shirt and black dress shoes, making them one of the evening’s most stylish couples.

A Family Affair at the Museum Opening

The museum opening also saw Kim Kardashian, Kris’s daughter, in attendance with her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton. The couple showcased their fashion sense in matching outfits from Saint Laurent. Kris shared moments from the event on her Instagram Stories, posting photos of herself with Kim and Lewis, highlighting the family bond amid the star-studded affair.