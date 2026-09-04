'70s Star Spotted in Los Angeles on Unexpected Outing

Linda Purl, best known for her role in the beloved sitcom “Happy Days,” was spotted in Los Angeles this week, making a rare public appearance as she celebrated her 71st birthday. The actress, who became a household name in the 1970s, was seen picking up a cake from Gelson’s market, showcasing her dedication to keeping the occasion special.

A Low-Key Celebration

During her outing, Purl opted for a casual look, donning a red baseball cap, a long-sleeve blue shirt, and black pants. In photos captured by Page Six, she maintained a low profile as she ran errands prior to her birthday festivities.

Linda Purl made a rare appearance in Los Angeles this week. BACKGRID

The actress picked up a cake for her 71st birthday on Wednesday. BACKGRID

From “Happy Days” to New Beginnings

Purl first joined the “Happy Days” cast in its second season as Gloria, Richie Cunningham’s girlfriend. However, she gained further recognition as Ashley Pfister, the girlfriend and fiancée of the iconic character Fonzie, portrayed by Henry Winkler. The show aired for 11 successful seasons from 1974 to 1984, capturing the hearts of many through its depiction of teenage life.

After “Happy Days,” Purl continued to evolve her career, landing a role as the daughter of Ben Matlock, played by Andy Griffith, in the series “Matlock.” She remained part of the show’s first season and appeared in numerous films and Broadway productions throughout the 70s and 80s.

A Flourishing Career

In more recent years, Purl has made guest appearances in popular series such as “The Office,” “Homeland,” “True Blood,” and “Desperate Housewives.” While she has mostly stepped back from the public eye, her personal life has also drawn interest, particularly her relationship with fellow TV icon Patrick Duffy, which gained attention during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TV icon kept a low profile as she ran some other errands. BACKGRID

Purl wore a long-sleeve shirt and black pants. BACKGRID

Finding Love Again

Purl and Duffy reconnected after the loss of Duffy’s wife of 48 years in 2017. At the time, Duffy expressed his joy about the new chapter in his life, stating, “I’m in an incredibly happy relationship. I never thought for a minute this would happen again. I never thought I’d feel this way again.” Their bond deepened as they navigated the challenges of the pandemic together, with Duffy revealing, “We Zoomed every single night for at least two to three hours.” This virtual connection allowed them to explore their pasts and develop their relationship in a meaningful way.

That same day, Purl went on a solo hike. BACKGRID

After she wrapped up her hike, friends came over to her house to celebrate her special day. BACKGRID

As she marked her 71st birthday, Purl celebrated with a solo hike before welcoming friends to her home for a gathering, emphasizing her desire to maintain connections and celebrate life even amidst a quieter schedule.

Purl made herself a household name with her role as Ashley Pfister in “Happy Days.” Her character was the girlfriend of Henry Winkler’s character, Fonzie. ©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection