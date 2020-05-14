Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down a Fan’s Pregnancy Claim

In an Instagram message, Kourtney Kardashian disproved a case from a follower claiming that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians celebrity seemed expectant.”This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I love it,” reacted Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian is never afraid to maintain it real with her fans—particularly when it pertains to closing down absurd reports concerning her and her household.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians celebrity called out a follower that talked about her newest Instagram message, declaring that the mama of 3 seemed expectant in among the shared pictures. In the photos, Kardashian is using an undone, cow-print top and a rust-hued swimwear and has her hair drew back right into a glossy bun.

“SHE’S PREGNANT,” commented one follower under the message. Kardashian fasted to strike the brakes on the budding report, nonetheless.

“This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I love it,” wrote the fact celebrity. “I have given birth three amazing times, and this is the shape of my body.”

This isn’t the first time Kardashian cleared up follower conjecture concerning her ovaries. According to Insider, after sharing photos from a recent image shoot, followers once more thought Kardashian needed to have been with a youngster.

“You are pregnant,” one follower created complied with by an expectant lady emoji, to which an additional follower reacted, “Nope, wish she was…”

Kardashian did not appear to be opposed to the concept of infant number 4, nonetheless, writing back to both followers, “Put the blessing out there though,” complied with by a hoping hands emoji.