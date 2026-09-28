Kitao Sakurai and Milestone CAPE Gala's Inspiring Honorees

CAPE, the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment, is gearing up for its milestone 35th anniversary gala set for this Saturday night, October 3, in Downtown Los Angeles. This year’s event, presented by Lexus, promises to be a star-studded affair as it honors diverse talent within the Asian Pacific community.

Star-Studded Honorees and Presenters

The evening will celebrate an impressive lineup of honorees, including Kitao Sakurai, the writer and director behind the highly anticipated Street Fighter adaptation, who will receive the Visionary Award. Ben Wang, an actor from the upcoming The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, will be honored with CAPE’s Rising Star Award. Additionally, the women of the hit show The Pitt will receive a Radiance Award, recognizing their contributions to nuanced representation of Asian and Pacific Islander women and non-binary talent. Senior Netflix executive Jinny Howe and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Kalikolehua Hurley round out the notable honorees. Howe will receive the Decision Maker Award, while Hurley will be presented with a Changemaker Award.

Event Details and Performers

The gala will feature notable presenters, including Auliʻi Cravalho, Nisha Ganatra, Ali Ahn, Sherry Cola, Lilly Singh, and Callina Liang, who will honor their fellow colleagues. The evening’s festivities will be hosted by Asif Ali, a breakout star from Deli Boys, with a performance by indie band Chanpan and DJ Demonslayer at the afterparty.

Recognizing Influential Figures

Kitao Sakurai is being honored for his innovative storytelling, particularly ahead of his October 16 release featuring stars Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa, and more. Ben Wang is being recognized for his rising prominence in the film industry, with notable projects including American Born Chinese and The Long Walk. Jinny Howe, head of scripted series for Netflix, has been pivotal in shaping culturally resonant narratives, helming significant series like Bridgerton and Beef. Kalikolehua Hurley has also made impactful contributions, bringing cultural depth to beloved animated features.

A Celebration of Community and Achievement

“In this time of industry contraction and budgetary cuts, we are excited to have a moment to celebrate the achievements of our community both behind and in front of the camera,” said CAPE’s Executive Director and CEO, Michelle K. Sugihara. This gala marks CAPE’s first anniversary celebration in a decade, acknowledging 35 years of advocacy for Asian Pacific representation in entertainment.

Sponsors and Event Features

Supported by major sponsors including Sony Pictures Entertainment, Suntory Global Spirits, and the Walt Disney Company, the event will showcase various activations and offerings from partners including Yama Sushi Marketplace and Panda Express. Attendees will enjoy a night filled with both celebratory awards and engaging cultural experiences.