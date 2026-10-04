Kim Kardashian Admits She Wasn't Prepared for Love with Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about her journey of self-discovery and personal growth during a period of significant change in her life. Following her much-talked-about romance with British racing driver Lewis Hamilton, which she hard-launched four months ago, Kardashian reflected on the years leading up to her newfound relationship.

Five Years of Focus and Healing

In an interview published on October 3 with The Times, Kardashian revealed that she had been “really single for five years.” During this time, she emphasized the importance of focusing on her children and various projects that were meaningful to her. She expressed contentment with her decision, stating, “That felt great. I could focus on my kids and projects that I really wanted to be involved with. I really felt no rush.”

Finding Strength After Heartbreak

The reality television star also touched upon her emotional state following her split from ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West, with whom she shares four children: North (13), Saint (10), Chicago (8), and Psalm (7). After finalizing their divorce in 2022, Kardashian clarified that she did not feel “empty.” She stated, “I felt like I needed my time. I wanted to completely heal and just work on myself. I wasn’t ready to open up. I really wasn’t even thinking about it.”

Embracing the Future