Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Romantic Paris Getaway

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are not shying away from demonstrating their affection. The star of The Kardashians and the renowned Formula One driver were recently spotted enjoying a romantic getaway in Europe, where they shared some intimate moments, including a passionate kiss beneath the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Romantic Moments in Paris

Dressed in a stunning figure-hugging gold dress, Kardashian, 45, embraced the moment as she passionately kissed Hamilton, 41, while cruising along the Seine River. This sweet moment was captured in vacation photos that Kardashian later shared on Instagram on September 25.

A Journey Through Europe

The couple’s adventurous getaway included explorations across multiple countries, visiting not only France but also Spain, Italy, and Hamilton’s native England. Kardashian shared a snapshot of their time together, showcasing the couple snuggling up during their evening out. Hamilton’s stylish look featured a Kangol hat, a black tank top, a matching duster jacket, baggy pants, and eye-catching diamond chain necklaces.

Exciting Activities Together

Their travels were packed with exciting activities, including a memorable show by Celine Dion. In a thrilling twist, Kardashian also had the opportunity to visit the Ferrari headquarters, where she watched her partner train in his F1 race car and captured a trackside selfie, making for an unforgettable experience.