Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick ‘Pressed to Save ‘KUWTK’ to Maintain their Pay Cheques’

Keeping up with The Kardashians followers were left ravaged recently when the household introduced their reality program will certainly finish in very early 2021.

And currently, records have emerged that insurance claims that it was not a consentaneous choice amongst the Kardashian-Jenner clan to bid farewell to their much-loved series that has gotten on display for 14 years.

According to Page 6, the renowned household was separated right into two camps – for and versus – dumping their reality TV roots with Kim Kardashian, 39, Kanye West, 43, Kylie Jenner, 23, and Kendall Jenner, 24, pleased to finish the E! program, and Khloe Kardashian, 36, and the dad of Kourtney Kardashian’s children Scott Disick, 37, not so crazy about axing the famous series.

The source informs that Khloe and Scott desired the fly on the wall program to proceed shooting as they see it as simple and dependable earnings – yet the others did not concur.

“Several of them required the cash more than others,” claimed an expert.

They dished that Disick and Khloe’s endeavors beyond reality TV are not as financially rewarding as Kim’s service realm, Kylie’s cosmetics profitable organization, and Kendall’s modeling occupation – yet as most of the household accepted to release the program once it came to be clear that it’s no more their finest profitable way both needed to concur.

Recently, the Kardashians left followers stunned when they introduced the program was finishing.

They claimed in a declaration: “To our fantastic followers.

“It is with the heaviness of hearts that we have made the hard choice as a family member to bid farewell to Keeping up with The Kardashians.

After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, thousands of episodes and countless spin-off programs, we are past happy to every one of you that have seen us for every one of these years – with the great times, the hard times, the joy, the splits, and the several relationships and kids.

We’ll value the fantastic memories and numerous individuals we have met along the road…”

* Keeping up with The Kardashians returns on September 17