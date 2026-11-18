Ryan Adams is embracing a new and joyous chapter in his life, announcing his engagement to 22-year-old Kate Farr after just six months of dating. In a heartfelt statement to TMZ on November 17, Adams expressed his happiness, saying, “I’ve never been happier in my life. Kate is the most fascinating, kindest nerd I’ve ever met. She’s my best friend, and I’ve never been happier. Here’s to love.”

A New Beginning After Heartbreak

The 52-year-old musician, known for hits like “Wonderwall,” previously endured a tumultuous relationship with actress Mandy Moore. The couple was married for seven years after a two-year courtship that began in 2009. However, they ultimately parted ways, finalizing their divorce in 2016.

Mandy Moore’s Reflections

Now happily married to Taylor Goldsmith, with whom she shares three children, Moore has openly discussed her challenging relationship with Adams. In a 2019 appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, she revealed, “I felt like I was drowning. It was so untenable and unsustainable and it was so lonely. I was so sad. I was so lonely with him.” This candid reflection highlighted her realization that the relationship was not right for her.

Looking Ahead