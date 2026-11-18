Darren Aronofsky‘s production company, Protozoa, alongside Memory, is set to adapt Chris Miller’s acclaimed book “Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology” into a feature documentary. The film will be directed by Theo Anthony, known for his innovative documentary style as showcased in his previous work, “All Light, Everywhere.”

Vision and Production Team

The project is backed by a talented team of producers, including Riel Roch-Decter and Anthony from Memory, as well as Aronofsky, Dylan Golden, and Brendan Naylor from Protozoa. The documentary will also have the support of executive producers Jessica Harrop for Sandbox Films, Jenny Raskin for Impact Partners, and Rachel Crane for Cranium Productions. CAA Media Finance has arranged financing for the film and represents its worldwide distribution rights.

Exploring the Semiconductor Industry

According to the official description, the “Chip War” documentary will delve into the intricacies of the semiconductor industry and the largely unseen supply chain that produces the chips integral to every phone, weapon, and AI model. The film will highlight the intensifying competition between the United States and China for dominance in this critical technology sector amid political tensions, corporate scandals, and a surge of imminent AI IPOs, underscoring the urgency of the ongoing race for chips.

Aronofsky’s Enthusiasm

“The story of silicon and the people who shaped and are shaping it is the story of our time,” Aronofsky remarked. “When I read Chris’ brilliant book, I knew it had to find more audiences with moving images. Who better to bring it to life than the absolute original filmmaking of Theo Anthony?”

Theo Anthony’s Track Record

Theo Anthony is no stranger to tackling complex subjects through a unique cinematic lens. His feature debut, “Rat Film,” released in 2016, explored the rat infestation in Baltimore as a metaphor for broader issues of classism and racism. He followed this with the 2019 documentary for ESPN’s “30 for 30” series, “Subject to Review,” which examined the evolution of the instant replay system in professional tennis. His most recent documentary, “All Light, Everywhere,” premiered at Sundance in 2021 and received the special jury prize for nonfiction experimentation, further cementing his reputation as a forward-thinking filmmaker.