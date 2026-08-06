Kit Connor Eyed for Cyclops Role in Exciting X-Men Reboot

Rising star Kit Connor, known for his breakout role in the hit TV series “Heartstopper,” appears poised to make his mark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reports indicate that Connor is in talks to portray Cyclops, a central character in Disney and Marvel’s highly anticipated “X-Men” reboot.

Introducing Cyclops

Cyclops, whose real name is Scott Summers, is known for his ability to emit powerful beams of energy from his eyes. If negotiations are successful, Connor will join Samara Weaving, who has already been confirmed to play the hero-turned-villain Emma Frost. The superhero adventure will be directed by Jake Schreier, who previously directed “Thunderbolts.”

The New Era of X-Men Films

This marks the first standalone “X-Men” film since Disney acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019. Disney, which now owns Marvel Studios, is set to reintroduce mutant characters to the big screen with notable entries like the forthcoming “Deadpool & Wolverine” in 2024 and “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” scheduled for 2025.

A Robust Mutant Lineup

Fans of the franchise can also look forward to many familiar faces returning in this December’s “Avengers: Doomsday.” The film will feature iconic characters such as Magneto, Professor X, Mystique, and Cyclops, portrayed by actors Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Rebecca Romijn, and James Marsden, respectively. They will join forces with the Avengers and other heroes from varied universes to take on the formidable Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr.

Looking to the Future