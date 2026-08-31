Kenneth Lonergan Defends Mark Ruffalo Against Antisemitism Claims

Oscar-winning filmmaker and playwright Kenneth Lonergan has publicly backed actor Mark Ruffalo amid rising tensions surrounding the Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Ruffalo, known for his activism, has faced accusations of antisemitism following a critical social media post regarding the Ellison family’s ties to the Israeli military efforts in Gaza.

Lonergan’s Support and Defense

In a letter sent to The Hollywood Reporter, Lonergan commended Ruffalo for expressing his views, stating, “I have no problem with anybody who wants to contest Mark’s – or anyone’s – ideas.” He argued that the allegations against Ruffalo were mere deflections and demonstrated an unwillingness to engage with the substance of his commentary. Lonergan, who worked with Ruffalo on You Can Count on Me and has been friends with him for decades, also criticized those making accusations as employing “an old trick, and a sorry one.”

The Controversial Post

Ruffalo’s August 21 post, which reached his 20.6 million Instagram followers, linked Larry Ellison, the billionaire founder of Oracle and father of Paramount CEO David Ellison, to the situation in Gaza. Ruffalo described the conflict as a “genocide” rooted in an “apartheid system of oppression powered by Oracle.” His statement emphasized that Ellison was part of a power structure “crushing workers and consolidating the wealth of the world for their own power and concentrated dominance.” The post included a clip of former Oracle chief Safra Catz discussing the technologies the company developed for the Israeli military.

Paramount’s Response

Paramount swiftly responded with a statement asserting that Ruffalo’s comments invoked antisemitic tropes and considered them “a bridge too far.” The company expressed its concern over the manner in which such significant accusations were introduced into a corporate dispute, emphasizing their commitment to rejecting prejudice in any form.

Industry Reactions

The fallout from this controversy has drawn diverse reactions from Hollywood. Groups like the Simon Wiesenthal Center and the Creative Community for Peace condemned Ruffalo’s remarks. Additionally, an industry collective named The Brigade, consisting of influential producers, stated, “It is unacceptable to introduce Jews, antizionism, or antisemitism into conversations about business transactions, simply because those involved are Jewish.”

Support from Allies

Conversely, actress Hannah Einbinder, known for her Emmy-winning role in Hacks, labeled the antisemitism claims against Ruffalo as “ludicrous.” Jane Fonda similarly voiced her support, characterizing the attacks on Ruffalo as a smear aimed at delegitimizing criticism of the merger.

Ruffalo’s Activism

Ruffalo has long been an outspoken advocate for various social causes, emphasizing environmental issues, political activism, and anti-war sentiment, including opposition to the ongoing Gaza conflict. He has consistently voiced his disapproval of the Paramount-Warner merger, testifying against it in a Senate hearing and signing an open letter with hundreds of fellow actors expressing their concerns.

Lonergan’s Closing Remarks

In his letter, Lonergan acknowledged his disagreements with Ruffalo on certain positions, specifically regarding the Middle East and its conflicts. However, he affirmed his support for the actor’s right to express his views freely.