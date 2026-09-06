Kendall Jenner Stands by Blake Griffin Amid Wedding Festivities

In the spring of 2018, basketball star Ben Simmons made headlines not just for his on-court performance but also for his budding romance with model Kendall Jenner. Despite Simmons playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, the couple made a concerted effort to meet up whenever their schedules allowed.

Public Support and Personal Privacy

Fast forward to spring 2019, Kendall supported Ben during a photo shoot for Australian Vogue by streaming a 76ers game and even FaceTiming him to showcase her copy of his GQ Australia cover. In an interview, she reflected on her viewpoint about relationships, stating, “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.” She emphasized that at her young age, navigating relationships was still a work in progress: “Your 20s are for messing up and figuring it out.”

A Fork in the Road

However, not long after this public display of affection, the relationship took a turn. By the time of the Met Gala in May 2019, they had amicably parted ways, with Kendall expressing concerns that her hectic schedule could complicate their connection. “Everyone has their own path and their own way of letting the cards fall,” she explained.

A Trend of NBA Romances

The split didn’t go unnoticed on social media, where fans pointed out a notable pattern in Kendall’s dating history. In 2019, one fan tweeted a humorous meme labeling her ‘Starting 5 of NBA Players,’ which included photos of Jordan Clarkson, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, Kyle Kuzma, and D’Angelo Russell. “This is a playoff team lmao,” the fan quipped. Kendall joined the fun by reposting the meme, adding, “2 out of 5 accurate, thanks.”