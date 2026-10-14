Kelly Clarkson's Bird Up for Grabs at $15 Million

Kelly Clarkson‘s recent visit to a Brooklyn curiosity shop has sparked a viral feud that escalated dramatically, resulting in the store putting a unique mechanical bird on the market for an astonishing $15 million. This automated creation, named Molly, became central to the controversy after Clarkson expressed interest in purchasing it but felt dismissed by the shop’s owner.

The Bird and Its Price Tag

USA Today reported that Adam Rubin, co-owner of Art of Play, listed the famed automaton for $15 million following Clarkson’s social media remarks about her experience in the store. The listing prominently reads: “Molly. Designed and created by Bliss Kolb. The world’s most famous singing bird automata! $15,000,000.”

This price marks a stark increase from the initial tag of $15,000 when Clarkson visited the shop on October 10, where she claimed the owner treated her in a condescending manner, assuming she couldn’t afford the bird. The owner countered that the price reflected an order cost for a similar automaton, insisting that Molly was not for sale, as previously noted in earlier communications from the shop.

Shop Owner’s Response

Rubin announced that if someone were to actually purchase Molly, he would distribute $15,000 to each employee and pay the artist $1 million. The remainder of the funds would be allocated to acquiring more antique automatons. Despite the hefty price tag, some skeptics argue that the bird isn’t genuinely for sale, considering customers can acquire similar products directly from the artist at a fraction of the cost.

In the wake of the publicity, Rubin reported an increase in foot traffic at the shop but also mentioned receiving backlash from Clarkson’s fans, including threatening messages. He voiced concerns for the safety of his staff, stating, “We are afraid for the safety of our shopkeepers. Kelly Clarkson has put us in danger.”

Clarkson’s Reaction

After the encounter, Clarkson took to her social media, describing her experience as disappointing. “Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad… and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it,” she wrote. She urged fans to visit Art of Play, likening her treatment to that of Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman.

Clarkson later disputed Rubin’s assertion that he had informed her the bird was not for sale, claiming instead that he suggested finding her something comparable. She emphasized her support for small businesses, underscoring her intent to make a purchase during her visit.

The Aftermath