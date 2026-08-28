Keke Palmer Celebrates Birthday with Diddy’s Sons by Her Side

Celebrations filled the air as Keke Palmer welcomed her 33rd birthday surrounded by friends who have supported her throughout the years. Known for her dynamic talent and infectious personality, the Emmy-winning actress took to Instagram to cherish the moments shared with her loved ones, highlighting the importance of community and gratitude.

A Celebration with Friends

Among the attendees were Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sons, Justin and Christian Combs, marking a memorable gathering of notable personalities, including fellow Disney Channel stars like Roshon Fegan and Trevor Jackson. On August 27, the day after her birthday on August 26, Palmer expressed her joy in a heartfelt Instagram post: “I’ve known most of these people 4EVER. They still show up for me! So happy spending my birthday with people that believe we deserve to share in happiness with one another.”

The Essence of Community

Palmer also took a moment to reflect on the significance of celebrating life, stating, “Life is too short not to be in community. I don’t need a reason to celebrate with my folks, but a birthday will always remind you to show grace and gratitude for where you come from and where you’ve been, most importantly who you are today. Thankful to God! Another year.”

Capturing Joyful Moments

In her post, Palmer shared snapshots from the festivities held at Lucky Strike Bowling. One photo showcased her radiant smile as she embraced Justin, 32, and Christian, 28. It’s worth noting that their father, Diddy, is currently serving a four-year prison sentence related to prostitution charges, yet the atmosphere among friends remained warm and supportive.