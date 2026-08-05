Carson Daly Reacts to Keke Palmer's Impact on The Voice

In an exciting development for fans of the popular singing competition, Joe Jonas has officially joined the lineup of coaches for the upcoming season of The Voice. Meanwhile, Keke Palmer will take over hosting duties from longtime host Carson Daly for the new spin-off, The Voice: Celebrity. This change has sparked discussions about Daly’s future with the show.

Carson Daly Clarifies His Role

Following the announcement of Palmer’s new role, many fans took to social media, wondering if this signaled the end of Carson Daly’s tenure on The Voice. Addressing these concerns, Daly emphasized that he is not leaving the show. On August 5, he shared on Instagram, “Many today have asked if I’m leaving the show. Nope.”

Welcome Keke Palmer

Daly explained that while he won’t be hosting the The Voice: Celebrity spin-off, it was a decision made due to his belief that he is “not the right host for it.” Despite stepping aside, he expressed his enthusiasm for Keke Palmer, stating, “We have a NEW amazing HOST! The triple threat queen @keke who is PERFECT for it! I’m so grateful she carved out the time in her busy career to help us out. We’re all big fans & welcome her to the family.”

Continuing with the Main Show