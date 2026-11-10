Keira Knightley Admits ‘Love Actually’ Left No Impact on Her

In a surprising revelation, actress Keira Knightley has admitted that she hasn’t watched the iconic holiday film “Love Actually” since its premiere, leaving her somewhat disconnected from the movie that has become synonymous with Christmas for many fans. During a recent interview, she emphasized that fan interactions referencing her lines from the film often feel meaningless to her, as she doesn’t recall them.

The Challenge of Recall

“I have not watched ‘Love Actually’ since the premiere, which was when I was 18,” Knightley shared with Heart. “So, I think I’m the person that knows it the least of anybody. I know that people have a particular look on their face and then they say things to me, and I know that means they’re quoting ‘Love Actually,’ but I don’t really know what it is. It means nothing to me.”

A Brief Shooting Schedule

The lack of familiarity with the film can be attributed to her brief time on set. “It was a week when I was 17, so I don’t remember it really,” she added. Despite her lack of recollection, Knightley appreciates the enduring legacy of the film. “I quite like that it has this life, this such a big life out there,” she expressed.

The Infamous Scene

In “Love Actually,” Knightley portrays Juliet, a character who finds herself in a complicated love triangle after her husband’s best friend confesses his feelings for her with an emotionally charged scene using cue cards. One of the most memorable lines from the scene reads: “Let me say, without any hope or agenda, just because it’s Christmas (and at Christmas you tell the truth) to me you are perfect.”

Creepy or Romantic?

Reflecting on that iconic moment, Knightley described it as “quite creepy” in a 2024 interview with the Los Angeles Times. She recalled, “The slightly stalker-ish aspect of it—I do remember that. My memory is of [director] Richard [Curtis], who is now a very dear friend, of me doing the scene, and him going, ‘No, you’re looking at [Lincoln] like he’s creepy,’ and I’m like, ‘But it is quite creepy.’ And then having to redo it to fix my face to make him seem not creepy.”

Teenage Perspectives