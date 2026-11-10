Marge Liiske Celebrates 25 Years of Tallinn Market’s Impact

As one of Northern Europe’s most significant training and industry conferences, Industry @ Tallinn & Baltic Event is excitingly celebrating its 25th anniversary. Taking place alongside the Black Night Film Festival’s 30th edition, the confab emphasizes the Baltics, showcasing a rich program designed to enhance the audiovisual landscape in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Record Participation and Comprehensive Programming

A remarkable 900 accredited professionals from 54 countries have registered for this year’s event, which features around 100 sales agents, distributors, and festival programmers. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore 71 projects, comprising 44 films and 21 series, through over 100 panels. The conference will also include training sessions offered by the Discovery Campus, highlighting audience design, sales, and distribution strategies.

Insight from Marge Liiske

In a conversation with Variety, Marge Liiske, head of the Industry @ Tallinn platform, reflected on the evolution of the event since she joined in 2013 to manage the Baltic Event Co-Production Market. In 2016, she expanded her role to oversee the entire platform, with a focus on merging its core components to provide a cohesive experience for guests. Liiske noted that the platform has since become a brand in its own right, benefiting from the A-category status of the PÖFF [Black Nights Film Festival] since 2014, which has attracted increased media attention and industry participation.

New Initiatives and Future Directions

Liiske discussed various developments, including the introduction of series to the conference in 2017 with the world premiere of “Babylon Berlin.” This initiative has flourished into the TV Beats program, with its conference, co-financing market, screenings, and showcases. The Discovery Campus has expanded significantly, and new categories for children’s and youth films have emerged in recent years. Looking ahead, Liiske highlighted plans to enhance support for distributors and exhibitors, with a notable focus on documentaries, which continue to draw interest in the co-production market.

Current Year’s Focus and Structural Enhancements

The theme for this year centers on audience design, sales, and distribution, emphasizing both theatrical and digital platforms. Liiske indicated that the event aims to equip producers with hands-on strategies, featuring a full day dedicated to these critical areas on November 20. The Baltic region serves as this year’s focus country, with a significant presence of 310 Baltic professionals participating.

Significant structural changes have also been implemented, such as a more concentrated schedule that allows for intimate networking opportunities after presentations. Notably, the Discovery Campus has established its first dedicated space at the Tallink Spa & Conference Hotel.

Challenges and Opportunities for Baltic Audiovisual Industry

Despite the growth in visibility for Baltic films and the emergence of new studios, Liiske acknowledged challenges in sustaining this momentum. She emphasized the necessity for international collaborations and funding to ensure the continued production of ambitious projects, given the small market size. The introduction of new infrastructure must go hand in hand with creative visions and skilled crews to fill them.

Trends in Co-Productions and TV Beats Program

Liiske observed a trend of earlier and more diverse co-production partnerships, expanding beyond neighboring countries to include collaborations from nations like France, Italy, and Poland. This year’s Co-Production Market features 15 projects from 10 countries, with many from debut directors, reflecting a shift towards global engagement in early filmmaking stages.

Regarding TV Beats, Liiske expressed excitement about screening the latest season of “Babylon Berlin,” marking a homecoming for the series that debuted at PÖFF. The program has expanded significantly, featuring international calls for submissions, focused discussions about script development, and exploration of production models across different cultures.

Training and Support for Emerging Talent

The Discovery Campus remains committed to training both Baltic and international professionals, with highlights including a session led by Academy Award winner Sir Christopher Hampton. This year, the program has integrated the Tallinn Industry Academy and Breaking into the Industry strands to help foster networks among emerging filmmakers.

Engaging Younger Audiences

Recognizing the importance of young audiences, the Just Film Industry Days program emphasizes film literacy. By examining how children and young people consume media, the program integrates youth-related projects into the broader market discussions, fostering an inclusive approach.

AI Trends and Financial Considerations

When discussing AI’s role in filmmaking, Liiske expressed interest in how it reshapes storytelling and supports small teams. She emphasized that AI should enhance rather than replace human creativity. While the program has historically incorporated AI discussions, this year adopts a more nuanced perspective, emphasizing its complex integration into the industry.