Emma Ogier's Music Will Captivate Your Heart Immediately

Last spring, during Bright Eyes’ anniversary shows celebrating their 2005 companion albums I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning and Digital Ash in a Digital Urn, a newcomer graced the stage that left fans buzzing with curiosity. With long brunette hair and a Texas twang, Emma Ogier harmonized on tracks like “We Are Nowhere And It’s Now” and “Land Locked Blues,” quickly becoming the subject of discussion on social media platforms. Fans flocked to Instagram and Reddit to ask about this mystery artist, whose affiliation with the Phoebe Bridgers music scene sparked eager speculation of her rising star.

Ogier doesn’t just shine as a background vocalist; she has made waves recently with her standout performance at a Todd Snider tribute at Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion, where she delivered a riveting rendition of “Conservative Christian, Right Wing, Republican, Straight, White, American Males.” She has also collaborated with Dominic Fike, singing on his track “Small Town” and joining him onstage, raising further intrigue about her emerging career. As she prepares to launch her debut album, excitement is mounting for what’s next: allow us to introduce Emma Ogier—an immensely talented songwriter from Houston in her early twenties who is proving herself not just a sought-after backup singer, but an artist destined to make her mark.

Her track “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” is already a listener favorite, with over a million streams on Spotify and endorsements from fellow artists like Clairo and Gracie Abrams. Ogier’s upcoming album, FLY 1111, set to release on November 11, stands as one of 2023’s highlights—a striking blend of country, folk, indie rock, and a distinctive swagger that encapsulates the authentic experiences of her generation. As she herself expresses, “You don’t know what the fuck it’s like/To be a girl with all these dreams.”

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Ogier passionately dedicates her song “All These Dreams” to her audience with the declaration, “This one’s for the girls, bro!” During a recent Zoom call, she was relaxed, wearing a Black Keys shirt and styled in two neat braids, as she anticipated her upcoming performance at Austin City Limits just days before turning 23. Her calm demeanor belies an ambitious spirit—a fact underscored by her producer, David Baron, who recalls their first meeting when Ogier confidently expressed her desire to sign with a major label and win Grammys. “Her confidence was crazy,” Baron confessed, impressed by her drive.

Ogier recognizes her own unique self-assurance: “I’m very weirdly confident,” she notes. “An ‘I do it myself, I got this’ sort of person.” The artist keeps her composure even amidst prominent names, having refined her craft to where she feels she can contribute meaningfully to collaborative songwriting efforts. Will Shaw*



The songs on FLY 1111 encapsulate four years of her creativity, with “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” being the most recent, written in September 2025, and “Private Power,” recorded during her first college week at Belmont University in Nashville. Ogier reflects on the journey with lines like, “Will you ever really know me?/It’s some surface-level shit,” accentuated by jangly acoustic guitar. Her brother, Aidan, 24, is an integral part of her musical journey, playing various instruments on the album and supporting her ambition. “He’s a huge part of my team,” Ogier affirms.

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While Aidan initially envisioned a conventional country album for his sister, David Baron encouraged a bolder, more eclectic approach. “I think we should be really bold and go as alternative as we can,” Baron recalls. This strategy paid off as FLY 1111 presents a diverse sound that reflects Ogier’s diverse musical influences covering alternative, hip-hop, and the timeless melodies of Nineties female songwriters.

Tracks like “All These Dreams” and “Hands Tied” juxtapose Ogier’s filtered vocals with bold guitar riffs, while “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” glows with a shimmering pop quality, influenced by Justin Bieber’s “Sweet Spot.” Interestingly, Ogier prefers to avoid reverb or delay effects. “Rocksteady/HeavyMetal,” co-written with her ex, showcases an uplifting spirit, resulting in infectious lines like “ROCKSTEADY/ HEAVY METAL/FEELING FUCKING FLY!” that highlight her playful approach to composition.

Among the album’s standout moments is the poignant track “Land,” which reflects the themes of travel and isolation as Ogier grapples with life on the road. Her introspective lyrics candidly address personal loss and connection: “Now I’m dying at the airport/Never gonna land,” she sings, capturing the emotional weight of her experience.

Raised in Houston alongside her brothers, Ogier comes from a family steeped in creativity, with her dad constructing custom houses and her mom focusing on interior design. Initially drawn to theater with Broadway aspirations, she swiftly pivoted to songwriting after gaining acceptance to an arts-focused high school. “I just want to write songs,” Ogier asserts.

Her musical influences range from the Indigo Girls and Switchfoot to her idol, Aretha Franklin. Despite early setbacks with a deceptive management team during the pandemic, Ogier emerged stronger, fully committed to honing her songwriting skills. She learned and reconnected with Baron to create FLY 1111, leading to her signing with Lost Highway this year—a label with historic significance for her.

For Ogier, live performance is the ultimate fulfillment. “I’d rather have zero monthly listeners and go sell out shows,” she says, rejecting the need for viral fame. She prefers the authenticity of connecting with her audience over fleeting viral moments. “I want to be viral as an artist,” she shares, aiming for long-term engagement rather than mere popularity.

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