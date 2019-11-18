Best Katy Perry Makeup Tutorial and Photos

Katy Perry makeup is very versatile, because she looks amazing with natural, but also with bright colours, as you will see in this article. Katy Perry is not only recognized for her music and her look, but also for her great makeup. She has strong personality and this is reflected in her makeup, hair and clothing style. Katy Perry goes from the most glamorous looks to the wildest without the least effort. If there is a famous woman who knows very well how to experiment with makeup products, that is Katy Perry. The singer has always experimented in fashion and beauty styles.

Katy Perry makeup is very easy to do if you follow our step-by-step tutorial. The Katy Perry makeup makes us feel beautiful and sophisticated. In the world of Katy Perry the colors prevail, and that also happens in her makeup. Learn how to create the Katy Perry makeup by following the instructions below.

Who doesn’t know Katy Perry? She is a very popular celebrity well known all around the world. Anyone would like to achieve her popularity and fame. Don’t worry if you won’t be famous today! We will help you achieve something else: we will help you look like her by creating the Katy Perry makeup. Yes! We’ll show you how to achieve a Katy Perry look in no time.

If you like her makeup, then it’s time to learn how to do it. All you need are some general advice to help you. Following these next tips you will achieve a Katy Perry makeup. You will look fantastic and you will be admired by everyone around you if you chose this look.

Is it Hard to Get a Katy Perry Look?

The answer is: no. It is not hard at all to create the Katy Perry makeup. You must keep in mind that she likes wearing very bright colors but there are times when she uses natural shades as well. As you can see, Katy Perry is one of those stars who can look great wearing both natural and bright makeup.

If she has to wear colored clothes she opts for natural makeup and if she has a casual, simple outfit she chooses a more impressive makeup.

Another interesting fact about Katy Perry is that she doesn’t change her makeup according to her hair color. Even if her hair is pink or green she always has beautiful makeup. She likes a clean, flawless skin, defined brows, mascara and of course lipstick or lip gloss and of course, she likes cat eyes.

For her cat eyes, she likes using a black eyeliner. That is how she achieves a dramatic effect in the Katy Perry makeup. She also pays much attention to her brows because she likes them to frame her gorgeous blue eyes.

Katy Perry Makeup – Step-by-Step Tutorial

STEP 1: Begin the Katy Perry makeup with a clean slate. See to it your face is fresh and also moisturized before putting any item on it. Then, use a primer with your fingers to ensure your make-up lasts all day.

STEP 2: Making use of a duo fiber brush (the kind with white tips!), apply foundation all over the skin as well as blend it onto the neck. We enjoy Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Structure for this Katy Perry makeup.

STEP 3: Use concealer below your eyes in the shape of a triangular. This method ensures natural-looking coverage, cheers up your face as well as accentuates your eyes.

STEP 4: Apply highlighter along the top of your cheekbones, on the Cupid’s bow, chin as well as in between the brows. After that, swipe a contour powder alongside your nose, along the forehead (near your hairline) and also hollows of your cheekbones.

STEP 5: Use blush to the apples of your cheeks, prolonging up towards the temples, to obtain this Katy Perry makeup.

STEP 6: Apply a light gold, shimmery darkness (or any type of darkness of your selection) to the lids and simply listed below the lash line. Utilizing a fluffy, blending brush, dust a soft brown shade right into the fold as well as blend exterior. Fill in your eyebrows utilizing a brow pencil or powder. Swipe on some mascara and your eye make-up is established!

STEP 7: Using a lip brush, swipe on an all-natural, rosy pink lipstick and also you’re excellent to go!

She has oily skin and that is why she selects very carefully the foundation she uses as a makeup base. She must hydrate her skin before applying her foundation. She uses an oil-free foundation that can pull oil and sweat away from the face.

Her overall look looks great every time and it suits very well her strong personality. It is a perfect look that will help you become the center of attention every time you leave the house…

Katy Perry Makeup – Video Tutorial