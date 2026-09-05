Katie Bates Breaks Silence on Pregnancy Rumors Amid Cheating Scandal

Erin Bates Paine reflects fondly on her childhood, stating, “Looking back on my childhood and the way that my parents raised me, I can’t think of anything that was negative. Everything, looking back, is really positive, and we made the best memories.” The Bates family, known for their unique upbringing, chose to forgo television and instead filled their home with family activities. “We substituted that for playtime with dad, or, you know, playing games as a family or making memories. So, I don’t feel like we missed out on anything and, actually, I think we were smarter because of it,” she explained.

A Growing Family

After marrying Charles “Chad” Stephen Paine III in 2013, Erin and Chad dreamed of having a large family of their own. However, their journey to parenthood was not without challenges. Erin faced a blood clotting disorder that led to several miscarriages. Despite these struggles, they welcomed their first child, Carson, in May 2015, followed by Brooklyn in August 2016, Everly in May 2018, Holland in November 2019, and Finley in January 2022. Even when it seemed they might not have more children, the couple’s family continued to grow with the births of William in October 2023 and Henry in August 2025.

Health Challenges

Following the delivery of their latest child, Henry, Erin experienced serious health complications and went into septic shock. Chad took to Instagram to update their followers, writing, “We would so appreciate your prayers for Erin as she continues to recover from some complications.”

Steps Toward Recovery