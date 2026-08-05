Brooklyn and Nicola Beckham Joyfully Mark Vow Renewal Anniversary

In the wake of a public feud within the Beckham family, renowned chef Gordon Ramsay has stepped in, urging Brooklyn Peltz Beckham to find a resolution. As a cherished friend of David and Victoria Beckham, Ramsay’s insights bring both wisdom and compassion to a situation that has stirred considerable attention.

Gordon Ramsay’s Advice to Brooklyn

During a February 2026 interview with The Sun, Ramsay candidly shared his thoughts on the unfolding drama. “I want Brooklyn just to take a moment to yourself and just remember you’re half-mum, half-dad,” he said. “You’re an amazing young man, but boy, they’ve done more for you than anyone will do in your entire life—any father-in-law, let me tell you.”

A Heartfelt Message

Ramsay explained that he has communicated directly with Brooklyn, emphasizing the complexity of the situation. “It’s a very difficult situation,” he stated. “And listen, I love him. His heart is incredible, but it’s hard, isn’t it, when you’re infatuated. Love is blind. They say it for a reason.”

The celebrity chef acknowledged Brooklyn’s desire for independence, noting, “So, he’s desperate to stand on his own two feet; he’s desperate to forge his own way—and I respect that from Brooklyn. That’s a good thing to do. But remember where you came from and honestly, one day you’re not going to have your mum and dad, and you need to understand that.”

Support from Family

Brooklyn’s brother Cruz has echoed similar sentiments, expressing hope for reconciliation. When asked on Brooklyn’s 27th birthday if he believes they can mend their differences, Cruz responded to TMZ, saying, “I hope so.”