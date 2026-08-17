Witney Carson's Shocking DWTS Partnership with Guillermo Rodriguez Revealed

As a staple of reality television, Dancing With the Stars showcases not only dazzling performances but also the financial rewards that come with competing on the show. Recently, Witney Carson announced that she will be partnering with Guillermo Rodriguez for Season 35, drawing attention not just to their dancing prowess but also to the question of how contestants are compensated for their efforts.

Base Salaries and Earnings

According to various sources, including a 2019 report by Variety, contestants on Dancing With the Stars start off with a base salary of approximately $125,000, which covers the rehearsal period and the initial two weeks of the competition. Those who manage to progress beyond this stage have the opportunity to earn additional money each week. The maximum reported earnings for a contestant at that time were around $295,000.

Real Earnings from Recent Seasons

Radio personality Bobby Bones, who won Season 27 alongside Sharna Burgess, revealed in a podcast episode that his total earnings exceeded the typical figures reported. “That show pays OK,” he stated during a September 2025 appearance on Jason Tartick‘s podcast, Trading Secrets. “Like, first episode, no money. Second episode, $10,000. I think it’s like, $10,000, $10,000, $20,000, $20,000. It ends up being $50,000 an episode if you last.” He noted that he received a base salary of around $110,000, ultimately making close to $400,000 from the show.

Lack of Official Confirmation

Despite these insights from former contestants, ABC has not publicly confirmed any of the figures discussed. The financial details surrounding Dancing With the Stars remain somewhat opaque, leaving fans and prospective contestants with questions about the true value of their participation.