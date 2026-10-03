Kathleen Turner's Surprising Response to Michael Douglas's Affair Reveal

In a recent revelation, actor Michael Douglas opened up about his affair with Kathleen Turner during the production of their iconic films, which has sparked renewed interest in their complicated relationship. Although they faced personal and professional challenges, the two ultimately found a way to address their past during the making of their sequel, The Jewel of the Nile, released in 1985.

Divorce and Fresh Beginnings

Michael Douglas’s marriage to Diandra Luker ended in divorce in 1995, but this separation did not automatically rekindle his relationship with Turner, who shares a daughter, Rachel Ann Weiss, 38, with ex-husband Jay Weiss. Instead, it provided an opportunity for Douglas and Turner to confront unresolved feelings and dynamics that had lingered since their initial collaborations.

Revisiting the Past Through Film

During the production of The Jewel of the Nile, Douglas and Turner found themselves not just revisiting their characters but also mending their personal relationship. Douglas reflected on this experience, stating, “As we sat across from each other, rebuilding the movie, it felt a little like we were also repairing things between us, finally getting over everything that had come before.”

Creatively Colliding

The two actors worked closely together, reviewing and revising the film’s script, while sharing laughs and negotiating dialogue. Douglas noted, “Trading pages back and forth, negotiating over lines, laughing at scenes and picturing our characters going at each other in every way imaginable… It felt good knowing we were back on solid ground.” This collaboration marked a turning point in their relationship, allowing them to move forward as colleagues and friends after navigating their past.

As Douglas’s revelations have reignited discussions about their affair and the complexities of their bond, fans remain captivated by the enduring connection between these Hollywood icons, further exploring their shared history and the impact of their collaborations.

Hollywood’s Entanglements