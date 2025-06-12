Kate Middleton’s Stunning Wax Figure Unveiled at Madame Tussauds

A sparkling new tribute to royalty has graced the halls of Madame Tussauds London with the debut of Kate Middleton’s new wax figure. Unveiled on May 21, this fresh representation of Catherine, Princess of Wales, highlights her evolving presence within the royal family, offering both fans and visitors a chance to admire her likeness in a stunning new gown.

Debuting a Decade Later

This refreshed wax figure arrives over ten years after Kate Middleton’s original version was introduced in April 2012, just a year following her royal nuptials to Prince William. The latest figure stands as a testament to her growing role and impact in the monarchy, as well as Madame Tussauds’ commitment to capturing the essence of its subjects.

Styled in Pink and Adorned with a Historic Tiara

Madame Tussauds recently released striking photos showcasing Kate’s wax figure dressed in a stunning dusky pink Jenny Packham gown, mirroring her appearance at the 2023 Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace. Notably, the wax figure is adorned with the iconic ‘Lover’s Knot’ tiara, a royal piece famously worn by Princess Diana.

The tiara, sourced from the museum’s own archives, has a rich history, having been worn by Princess Diana’s figure in the 1980s. This elegant ensemble also features a Royal Victorian Order blue sash, the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II, and replica Greville Diamond Chandelier earrings, meticulously crafted to complete the royal look.

A Royal Update for Prince William’s Figure Too

Positioned alongside Kate’s figure is an updated version of Prince William’s wax statue. His figure is impeccably dressed in a classic black Ede & Ravenscroft tuxedo paired with a white bow tie, displaying the Order of the Garter sash and star, along with various army medals—a reflection of his status and service.

Fan Reception and Feedback

In a statement shared with People magazine, Steve Blackburn, senior general manager at Madame Tussauds London, expressed excitement about the new display, stating: “We are delighted that a new figure of the much-loved Catherine, Princess of Wales, has officially landed in The Royal Palace Experience…” He emphasized the importance of ensuring that Kate’s likeness reflects her poised stature as a future queen, crafted expertly by the talented studio team.

The updated wax figure of Kate Middleton will be available for public viewing starting Thursday, May 21. Enthusiasts and royal followers alike have taken to social media platforms like Instagram and X to react to the figure’s unveiling, praising the intricate details, particularly the lifelike representation of Kate’s side profile. As the new wax figure sparks discussions among fans, it stands as a captivating tribute to the elegance and grace of the Princess of Wales.