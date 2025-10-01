Karol G Debuts Exclusive SiriusXM Channel for Latinx Heritage Month

Karol G is making waves with the announcement of her very own SiriusXM channel, set to launch during Latinx Heritage Month. This new venture offers fans an unprecedented opportunity to experience the Colombian superstar’s music and influences around the clock. With her unique style and cultural impact, Karol G promises an engaging journey into her musical world through this dedicated platform.

The Launch of Karol G’s SiriusXM Channel

In celebration of Latinx Heritage Month, Karol G will introduce her exclusive SiriusXM channel, allowing fans to enjoy her music and personal selections 24/7. This initiative, named after her album “Tropicoqueta,” highlights the star’s dedication to connecting with her audience on a deeper level. “I’m so excited for my fans to immerse themselves in the world of Tropicoqueta through Karol G Radio,” the singer shared in a press release. She emphasized the chance for fans to delve into the stories behind her tracks and the influences that shaped her work.

Special Features of the Channel

Karol G’s SiriusXM channel will be available on Channel 79 from October 3 to October 9 and on the SiriusXM app from October 1 to October 14. It includes four exclusive specials designed to enrich the listener’s experience: Las Joyas de Tropicoqueta, Karol G: Sus Favoritas, Latinas Foreva, and Discografía de la Vichota.

In “Las Joyas de Tropicoqueta,” Karol G shares personal stories about her favorite songs from the album, providing insights into the creative process behind them. “Sus Favoritas” lets listeners enjoy tracks from artists she admires, such as Eminem, Ciara, and Café Tacvba. “Latinas Foreva” highlights influential Latina artists who have impacted her career, while “Discografía” offers a comprehensive look at her entire repertoire.

SiriusXM’s Broader Celebrations

Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president, expressed enthusiasm for the launch: “Karol G is a global superstar whose music transcends borders and connects with millions of fans around the world. We are thrilled to launch a channel that celebrates her incredible talent, cultural impact, and powerful voice.” The channel will provide listeners with exclusive access to Karol G’s artistic universe.

In addition to Karol G’s channel, SiriusXM will enhance its Latinx Heritage Month programming across other Latino-focused stations, such as Rumbón, Viva, Latidos, Flow Nación, Caricia, and Águila. This comprehensive programming underscores the network’s commitment to celebrating Latinx culture and voices.