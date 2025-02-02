Kanye West Returns to the Grammys After 10 Years, But Bianca Censori Steals the Show with a Daring Outfit

The 2025 Grammy Awards was a night full of surprises, but nothing captured the public’s attention more than Kanye West’s return after a decade-long absence. The rapper, nominated for “Best Rap Song” for his track “Carnival” from the album Vultures 1, made an appearance alongside his wife, Bianca Censori, who shocked everyone with an almost completely sheer outfit.

This was Kanye’s first Grammy appearance since 2015, and his presence immediately stirred curiosity among fans and the press. However, just as quickly as he arrived, he disappeared, fueling speculation.

A Controversial Red Carpet Look

On Sunday, February 2, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Kanye West stepped onto the red carpet in a surprisingly simple outfit: a black T-shirt and black pants. However, all eyes were on his wife, Bianca Censori, who wore a sheer, nude-colored dress with no bra or underwear.

Initially, Censori arrived in a long black fur coat, but she removed it once she hit the red carpet, leaving everyone speechless. She completed her daring look with a sleek bun and minimal makeup, while Kanye, more reserved, stood off to the side, letting her take center stage.

Were Kanye and Bianca Kicked Out of the Grammys?

Shortly after the couple’s red carpet appearance, rumors circulated that Kanye and Bianca had been expelled from the event. However, PEOPLE confirmed that they were not kicked out—instead, Kanye chose to leave voluntarily shortly after his red carpet moment.

The rapper later posted photos from the evening on Instagram, including one that he quickly deleted, captioned “love story”, further fueling speculation about his relationship with Bianca and his sudden departure from the event.

A Powerful Return to the Grammys

Kanye West’s last appearance at the Grammy Awards was in 2015, when he was nominated for “Best Rap Song” and “Best Rap/Sung Collaboration” for “Bound 2”, from his album Yeezus.

That night, Kanye took the stage to perform “Only One”, an emotional song dedicated to his daughter, North, and his late mother, Donda. The song was a collaboration with Paul McCartney, and Kanye described it as a message from his mother to him and his daughter.

The Big Winners at the 2025 Grammy Awards

Among the evening’s big winners was Beyoncé, who took home the “Album of the Year” award for COWBOY CARTER, while Kendrick Lamar won “Record of the Year” for “Not Like Us”. Chappell Roan was named “Best New Artist”, and Sabrina Carpenter dominated the pop categories.

Kanye’s return to the Grammys was, without a doubt, one of the most talked-about moments of the night. Although his appearance was brief, its impact was huge. With a new album and a presence that never fails to spark controversy, only time will tell if he will stay in the spotlight or disappear for another decade.