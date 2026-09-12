Kamila Andini Celebrates Anger in Bold 'Four Seasons in Java'

Celebrated Indonesian filmmaker Kamila Andini brings her latest feature, “Four Seasons in Java,” to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), marking her third appearance at this esteemed event. Following her critically acclaimed films “The Seen and the Unseen” (2017) and “Yuni” (2021), which won the Platform Prize and earned recognition as Indonesia‘s official Oscar entry, Andini’s new project promises to delve deeper into the complexities of women’s experiences in contemporary Indonesia.

A Story of Redemption and Anger

“Four Seasons in Java” follows the journey of Pertiwi, portrayed by Putri Marino of “Cigarette Girl” fame. After spending two decades in prison for killing a young man in self-defense during an attempted rape, Pertiwi returns to her hometown, only to confront the demons of her past and the societal stigma associated with her actions. This film represents Andini’s second collaboration with Marino, who was cast even while Andini was still drafting the screenplay, showcasing their strong professional bond.

Exploring Fury as Liberation

Known for her sensitive portrayal of women’s struggles, Andini describes “Four Seasons in Java” as potentially her most furious work yet. “I didn’t think I was that furious, but as I was researching for a script, I wanted to curse a lot,” she explains. Through the medium of film, Andini feels the need to channel this anger, interpreting it not just as a response to frustration, but as a means of liberation.

Intensive Character Development

The preparation for “Four Seasons in Java” involved an extensive character development period. Andini notes, “This may be my film with the most character workshops,” emphasizing the immersive training Marino underwent to portray Pertiwi authentically. The film, set in a fictionalized town reminiscent of the American West, required Marino to acquire a diverse skill set, including horseback riding, electrical work, and self-defense techniques.

Bringing Indonesian Cinema to the Forefront

Film festivals play a crucial role for Indonesian filmmakers like Andini, serving as vital platforms to introduce their work to international audiences. “Indonesia is nobody’s top of mind when it comes to Asian cinema,” Andini remarks, acknowledging that countries like Thailand and the Philippines often overshadow Indonesia in this regard. By participating in international project markets, Andini and her contemporaries aim not only to secure funding but also to share their unique stories and cultural heritage with the world.

A New Approach to Film Presentation

Andini has also adapted her approach to crafting festival films. Following feedback on “Yuni” regarding the number of characters, she chose to rework that project for its festival version. In stark contrast, “Four Seasons in Java” embraces a multitude of characters, reflecting the vibrancy and communal spirit of Indonesian society without compromising their presence. This film will not have a festival cut; instead, Andini is committed to showcasing the full richness of her narrative.

Designing Distinct Identities

Aware that Asian characters often appear visually similar to North American audiences, Andini collaborated with costume designer Hagai Pakan to ensure that each character possesses a unique visual identity. This attention to detail aims to enhance the audience’s engagement with the characters and their stories.

Upcoming Screenings