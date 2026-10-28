‘Kakthet’ Triumphs in Co-Production Fund Mentored by Vishal Bhardwaj

Stenzin Tankyong’s debut feature film “Kakthet” (Idiot), set against the stunning backdrop of Ladakh’s remote high-altitude landscapes, has been awarded the inaugural INR40 lakh (approximately $42,000) feature film co-production fund, a collaboration between Humans of Cinema and Safarnaama Pictures. This prestigious selection highlights the growing recognition of Ladakhi cinema on international platforms.

Selection from a Field of Talents

“Kakthet,” a Ladakhi-language project, was chosen from nearly 400 submissions following a comprehensive screening and evaluation process that emphasized its unique perspective and storytelling potential.

Exploring a Community’s Journey

The film tells a poignant story centered around a government school facing an uncertain future, hinging on a reluctant grade 10 student who has yet to pass an examination. This student’s journey, marked by apathy, sets the stage for teachers striving to save both the school and the student themselves.

A filmmaker’s dedication to Ladakh

Tankyong has dedicated eight years to filmmaking, capturing the rich narratives, stunning landscapes, and vibrant culture of Ladakh for international audiences. His previous short films, “Sekool” (2019) and “Last Days of Summer” (2023), have received accolades at various prestigious festivals, including the International Film Festival Rotterdam and the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival.

A Prominent Production Team

Produced by Ritu Sarin and Rajesh Thanickan, “Kakthet” also involves French co-producers La Belle Affaire Productions. Sarin, a seasoned filmmaker with over 30 years of experience, has co-founded White Crane Films and the Dharamshala International Film Festival. Thanickan has worked on notable projects, including the Cannes-premiered “Homebound,” executive produced by Martin Scorsese, and “Our Share of Sand,” which won the Audience Award at the Venice International Film Festival.

Acclaimed Recognition Before Selection

Prior to receiving the fund, “Kakthet” garnered significant attention within the international film industry, winning the Co-Production Features Grant at WAVES Film Bazaar in 2025 and securing a spot among 30 projects selected for the 2026 Asian Project Market at the Busan International Film Festival.

Support from Industry Mentors

The fund, initiated by Humans of Cinema founder Harshit Bansal and Safarnaama Pictures founder Nazim Momin, features mentors such as renowned filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj and Shaunak Sen, the latter also serving as executive producer for the winning project. The jury comprised prominent figures, including actor Imran Khan and festival director Aseem Chhabra.

Voices of Encouragement

Reflecting on the fund’s successful launch, Bansal expressed his delight, stating, “Stenzin is an exciting new filmmaker with a distinct voice, and we’re excited to be an ally in his journey of making his debut feature.” Bhardwaj emphasized the importance of amplifying diverse voices in cinema, while Sen highlighted the script’s ability to blend humor with themes of profound emotional depth. Filmmaker Arati Kadav praised the initiative for its dedication to unearthing fearless storytelling from across India.

A Meaningful Milestone for Tankyong

Tankyong shared his gratitude for the recognition, noting, “The fact that this support comes from within our own country makes this recognition especially meaningful for us.” He emphasized the importance of initiatives like this in offering pathways for independent filmmakers to bring culturally rich stories to broader audiences. With the screenplay currently in its fourth draft, the team recently completed a location scouting trip in July 2026, laying the groundwork for production.