Justice Department Probes TV Networks for Press Pool Suspension

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is currently investigating the television networks that form the primary White House press pool. This inquiry focuses on whether the networks’ decision to suspend the press pool amid ongoing tensions with CNN, MS NOW, and Politico constitutes a violation of antitrust laws.

DOJ’s Investigation and Allegations

In a statement issued on Saturday, DOJ spokeswoman Emily Covington explained, “Members of the television press pool have boycotted covering White House events. Group boycotts among commercial competitors can violate the Sherman Act. The Antitrust Division is simply investigating to determine whether these news organizations have violated the antitrust laws.”

Background of the Press Pool Suspension

On Friday, a source from the networks disclosed that the DOJ had reached out, requesting communications related to the decision to suspend the press pool. The suspension follows the White House’s barring of CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from White House grounds after President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with their coverage. Although a federal judge later reinstated access, these outlets have not regained the same level of access they previously held.

Legal Actions and Solidarity among Networks

Following the White House’s decision to revoke their press credentials, CNN, MS NOW, and Politico also initiated a lawsuit against the Trump administration. The suspension of these networks prompted the remaining members of the press pool—CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox News—to suspend their operations in a show of solidarity. It is important to note that the press pool also incurs costs associated with coverage.

Implications of the Antitrust Investigation