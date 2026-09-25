Star-Studded White House Dinner Celebrates China’s President

In a grand display of political and corporate mingling, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted a state dinner at the White House on Thursday evening in honor of China’s President Xi Jinping. The event attracted an impressive roster of tech industry leaders and media personalities, marking yet another high-profile occasion in the complex relationship between the United States and China.

Key Attendees from the Tech World

The guest list revealed a constellation of tech titans, including Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who was notably seated at the head table alongside Trump and Xi. Musk was joined by other prominent figures such as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Apple CEO Tim Cook, underscoring the event’s focus on technological innovation and influence.

Corporate Landscape and Media Presence

The dinner also highlighted the intersection of corporate America and media. Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison was in attendance, just days after his company settled terms for its takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery, which includes CNN—a network notably absent from the guest list as its reporters were barred from covering the event despite a federal judge’s decision to restore their press passes.

Other tech luminaries present included OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, as well as financial and manufacturing executives, showcasing the breadth of industries represented.

Fox News Representation and Other Notable Guests

The event also featured a notable presence from Fox News, with hosts Jesse Watters, Laura Ingraham, and anchor Bret Baier making their way onto the guest list. The attendance of other personalities such as podcast hosts Katie Miller—wife of White House aide Stephen Miller—and tech investor David Sacks, further highlighted the diverse range of attendees, which also included actress Cheryl Hines, who attended with her husband, RFK Jr.