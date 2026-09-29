Julie Bowen's Heartwarming New Romance Revealed

Julie Bowen, well-known for her role in Modern Family, is embracing a new chapter in her life as she reveals she is no longer stepping back from romance. Four years after announcing her hiatus from dating, she has shared that she has found a “lovely friend” who embodies the qualities she cherishes.

New Love on the Horizon

In an interview with People published on September 26, the 56-year-old actress spoke about her new relationship, expressing her excitement about this significant change. Although she chose to keep her partner’s identity under wraps, she emphasized that he possesses the traits she values most: intelligence and humor. “I need smart and funny,” Bowen stated, adding that physical appearance is not her main concern, though she mentioned he happens to be “good-looking.”

Reflecting on the Past

Bowen’s journey to this point has not been without its challenges. Previously, she was married to Scott Phillips from 2004 until their separation in 2017. The couple shares three sons: Oliver, who is 19, and 17-year-old twins Gustave and John. After finalizing her divorce in 2018, Bowen publicly declared her status as “very single,” even celebrating the end of that chapter by adopting a new dog.

A Focus on Compatibility

This time around, Bowen appears to have a clearer understanding of what she wants in a partner. “I like the brains,” she remarked, highlighting her preference for intellectual connection over superficial qualities. As she navigates her new relationship, it’s evident that Bowen is committed to prioritizing what truly matters to her.