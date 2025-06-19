Julia Roberts Celebrates Son Henry’s Golden Birthday with Heartfelt Post

Julia Roberts recently marked a significant milestone in her family by sharing a rare photo of her son Henry, celebrating his golden birthday as he turned 18 on the 18th. The image showcases his stunning features, particularly his captivating blue eyes, which have drawn admiration from fans and friends alike. This heartwarming moment offers a glimpse into the actress’s life as a devoted mother while highlighting the striking resemblance Henry shares with her.

A Special Birthday Tribute

On June 18, Julia Roberts took to Instagram to share the special occasion with her followers. “In the blink of a joyful eye this beacon of a boy is ⚡️ 18 ⚡️,” she wrote alongside a nostalgic photo of Henry. The image captures him as a young child, his long dirty blonde hair framing his face, with a green hoodie pulled over his head. Despite his serious expression, it’s his vivid blue eyes that truly stand out, revealing a depth that has only grown as he matured.

Heartfelt Messages from Friends

The post was met with an outpouring of love from Roberts’ friends in the industry. Actress Jennifer Aniston commented with warm wishes, “Happy Birthday sweet Henry! ❤️🥳” while Rita Wilson added, “Henry!!!!! Happy Birthday!!!! 🎈🎉🎁🎊🎂.” This celebration not only marks a milestone for Henry but also reflects the strong community around Julia Roberts and her family.

A Loving Family Dynamic

Julia Roberts shares Henry with her husband, Danny Moder, as well as their twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, who are now 20. Even with her children growing older, Roberts remains deeply involved in their lives. In a 2023 interview with TODAY, she expressed how her parenting approach has not changed, even as her twins head off to college. “I parent them the same way out of the house that I parented them in the house,” she shared. Her concerns for their well-being, from sleep habits to asking for updates on their safety, highlight her unwavering dedication as a mother.

Looking Forward

As Henry embarks on this new chapter of adulthood, Julia Roberts hopes he will share the same understanding and appreciation for family that his older siblings do. With a family rooted in love and support, the bonds among them will likely continue to flourish. Henry’s stunning features and the milestone of his golden birthday serve as a reminder of the joy and pride that come with watching children grow. It will be exciting to see what the future holds for him!

