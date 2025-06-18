Julia Roberts Marks Son Henry’s Milestone 18th Birthday Celebration

Julia Roberts joyously celebrated a major milestone as her son Henry turned 18. This special day, marking her youngest child’s transition into adulthood, was commemorated with heartfelt tributes and a nostalgic look back at Henry’s childhood. Julia and her husband, cinematographer Danny Moder, have always cherished their family moments, often choosing to keep them private. However, this golden occasion called for a public celebration that touched both friends and fans alike.

Reflecting on Henry’s Golden Birthday

The occasion was especially golden for Julia Roberts as her son Henry celebrated his 18th birthday on June 18. The renowned actress shared a touching Instagram post featuring a cherished childhood photo of Henry. In the adorable snapshot, a young Henry, sporting a green hoodie, gazes into the camera with his striking blue eyes. “In the blink of a joyful eye this beacon of a boy is 18,” Julia, 57, wrote. She added a heartfelt message, “I love you Henry. #goldenboy #goldenbirthday.”

Warm Wishes from Close Friends

Henry’s birthday did not go unnoticed by Julia’s close friends, who joined in the celebration on social media. Actress Jennifer Aniston left a warm comment saying, “Happy Birthday sweet Henry!” Meanwhile, Rita Wilson exclaimed, “Henry!!!!! Happy Birthday!!!!” These messages highlighted the love and support surrounding Henry on his momentous day.

Keeping Family Moments Special

While Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have consistently opted to keep their family life out of the limelight, they occasionally share glimpses of their cherished moments. Recently, Danny shared a family photo featuring Henry and his siblings, Hazel and Phinnaeus, who are 20, during a Mother’s Day tribute to Julia. “Mothers make the coolest stuff,” Danny captioned the picture on Instagram, expressing his love for the memories they create together.

The celebration of Henry’s 18th birthday not only highlights a significant personal milestone but also reflects the loving family that Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have built together. This special occasion, marked by nostalgia and heartfelt wishes, showcased the warmth and closeness that define their family bond.