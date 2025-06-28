Judge Rebukes Diddy’s Lawyer for Sarcastic Closing Argument

In a high-stakes trial filled with drama and spectacle, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo, drew the ire of the judge after delivering a closing argument laced with sarcasm. The trial, centered on serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering against the music mogul, took another turn when Agnifilo’s sarcastic remarks pushed the courtroom beyond the limits of legal decorum.

The Sarcasm-Laden Defense

During the closing statements of Diddy’s trial, Agnifilo implored the jury to show courage by acquitting the defendant, whom he argued was unjustly portrayed by federal prosecutors. “It takes a lot of courage to acquit,” Agnifilo stated, urging jurors to question the government’s narrative and present charges.

As the jury stepped out for a brief recess, Judge Arun Subramanian reprimanded Agnifilo for leading jurors to speculate on the motives behind the prosecution’s decisions, calling it “a bridge too far.” He directed the jury to focus solely on the evidence rather than conjecture.

Prosecutors Challenge Defense Tactics

Lead prosecutor Maurene Comey expressed concerns midway through Agnifilo’s closing remarks, objecting to what she described as improper sarcasm toward the government’s case. Agnifilo defended his approach, affirming his right to employ sarcasm as part of his defense strategy.

The defense team elected not to call any witnesses, nor did Diddy take the stand, focusing instead on dismantling the government’s case. Agnifilo described the trial as a “tale of two trials,” contrasting the prosecutors’ portrayal with what he claimed was supported evidence.

An Intense Six Weeks of Testimony

The courtroom drama unfolded on the 23rd floor of the federal courthouse in Manhattan, where over six weeks’ worth of testimony provided a stark division between the prosecution and defense narratives.

A central theme in the defense’s argument was the consensual nature of Combs’ lifestyle, which they claimed the prosecution misconstrued as criminal. Agnifilo suggested financial motives were at play, referencing a civil lawsuit from Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, which reportedly settled for $20 million.

The Judge’s Final Instructions

Despite Agnifilo’s bold and contentious style, Judge Subramanian ensured the jury would receive instructions focused solely on evaluating the presented evidence. Deliberations were set to begin after these instructions, marking a critical juncture in the trial.

The courtroom’s tension, underscored by the defense’s sarcastic approach, set the stage for a jury decision that could have lasting implications for Diddy and the charges at hand.