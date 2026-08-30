Jordyn Woods Defends Jaden Smith Amid Wedding Controversy

Recently married influencer Jordyn Woods has taken a moment to publicly express her affection for close friend Jaden Smith, amidst swirling criticism regarding his role during her wedding festivities. Just two weeks after tying the knot with Karl-Anthony Towns, Woods shared her thoughts in a TikTok video, addressing questions about why the Karate Kid star was so prominently involved in her special day.

Addressing the Critics

In her Aug. 29 TikTok video, set to Olivia Dean’s soulful track “A Couple Minutes,” Woods featured images that highlighted Smith’s involvement in her wedding. She aimed to clarify comments regarding his presence, which included playful inquiries like, “‘Why is Jaden with all of the girls? And at the bridal shower?'” Woods explained, raising the familiar questions while showcasing a photo of Smith with her bridal party, alongside snapshots from her bridal shower and a delightful moment where he assisted Towns in putting on his elegant Christian Louboutin shoes.

The Link Between Friends

Woods emphasized that Smith, despite not being a member of her bridal party, has always been significant in her life. Along with a nostalgic throwback photo of them as children wearing matching yellow sunglasses, she stated, “Because he’s never missed an important moment in my life.” This sentiment underlines the deep bond the two share, illuminating why he was an integral part of her wedding celebrations.