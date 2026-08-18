Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns’ Unforgettable Malibu Wedding

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns recently celebrated their love in a classic, star-studded wedding weekend in Malibu that left guests feeling inspired and connected. The event was filled with special moments that highlighted the couple’s commitment to celebrating their love authentically, surrounded by close friends and family.

Magical Moment at the Altar

As Jordyn stood at the altar, emotions overwhelmed her. “I was already crying before I even started,” she recalls. However, once she saw Karl, everything else faded away. “All I could see was him. I wasn’t thinking about the dress, the flowers, the guests, or any details we had spent so much time planning.” This focus on each other set the tone for the day.

A Personalized Ceremony

During the ceremony, the couple exchanged matching Sixteen Stone wedding bands by Tiffany & Co. After that, they took a private moment to read their personally written vows. “I loved that we chose to keep that part just for us,” Jordyn explains. “With so much of the day being shared with the people we love, having those few quiet moments together felt incredibly special.”

Elegant Reception Details

Following their intimate vow exchange, the newlyweds posed for portraits and mingled with their families during cocktail hour. Jordyn’s wedding gown was bustled before they transitioned into the main reception. The glass tent was adorned with lace, organza, and satin fabric, featuring tables of various shapes draped in sage green satin, while the head table showcased intricate lace.

A Night of Celebration

Once inside the beautifully decorated tent, the couple changed for the festivities. Jordyn donned a custom second gown by Danielle Frankel—an exquisite strapless dress crafted from layered Chantilly and elderflower lace. The evening included heartfelt toasts from both the bride’s mother and the groom’s father, and a stunning display of four wedding cakes by Cory Pohlman Cakes, with one featuring a vintage cake topper as the centerpiece.

Creating an Elevated Experience

As the celebration kicked into high gear, Jordyn recalled, “The band was incredible, the food was amazing, and the energy completely shifted into a party.” The couple envisioned an elevated, old-school vibe, achieved with the help of Weiss and a lively 15-piece band followed by a DJ. “We wanted there to be real connection and for everyone to put their phones down,” Karl said, aiming for a nostalgic feel reminiscent of the pre-smartphone 2000s.

Surrounded by Love

“We didn’t want it to feel performative,” Jordyn stated. “What I remember most is the feeling in the room. There was so much love surrounding us, and you could genuinely feel how happy everyone was to be there witnessing that moment with us.” The couple’s guest list boasted a lineup of celebrities, including Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Gayle King, and many of Karl’s Knicks teammates, including NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson.

A Beautiful Conclusion