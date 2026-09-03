Paul Thomas Anderson's Upcoming Film Revealed by Jonny Greenwood

Exciting news for film enthusiasts: Paul Thomas Anderson is set to return to the director’s chair sooner than anticipated. Following the recent success of his six-time Oscar-winning film One Battle After Another, Anderson’s next narrative feature is in the works, according to his long-time collaborator, Jonny Greenwood.

New Film on the Horizon

Jonny Greenwood, who has worked closely with Anderson throughout their careers, shared insights into the upcoming project. “Paul is getting close to pressing the button on the next film, I believe, and I’m already trying to learn a new instrument that would be central to it,” Greenwood told Screen Daily. He noted that the process can be unpredictable, saying, “It may well not even be a while, but he had a few ideas and I think he’s chosen one and he seems to be gaining momentum again.”

Speed of Production

Greenwood expressed surprise at the speed of Anderson’s creative process, recalling how Licorice Pizza was produced in just a matter of months. Typically, projects can take years to materialize, but Anderson’s efficiency keeps Greenwood engaged and continuously thinking about their collaborative work. “When I’m working on a film for Paul, it’s pretty much all I think about for months on end,” he shared. “I don’t have a team. I don’t have anyone sort of arranging or helping, which is good because it means I can obsess about it all for ages.”

The Creative Process

Greenwood also highlighted the importance of a focused collaboration with Anderson. “I’ve never had that thing of, ‘Here’s the finished film. We need it in three weeks. Hire your arrangers.’ That’s how it is for a lot of soundtrack composers,” he said. The uniqueness of their partnership allows for an immersive creative experience, with Anderson often observing Greenwood’s work firsthand. “He finds it funny because it looks like amateur hour,” Greenwood noted, adding, “but he knows I’m taking it very seriously.”

What’s Next for PTA?

As for the theme of Anderson’s next film, speculation abounds. There have been discussions about a potential 1940s-set jazz project featuring Denzel Washington, and the possibility of adapting a new Thomas Pynchon novel has also surfaced. However, Greenwood hinted that it’s entirely possible that the next project could be something completely original, with the final details likely to remain under wraps until the release of the film’s trailer.