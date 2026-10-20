Jon Stewart Slams JD Vance for Anti-Immigrant Rhetoric

In a recent episode of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart launched a scathing critique of Vice President JD Vance, targeting his ongoing anti-immigrant rhetoric. Stewart’s commentary followed a town hall event where Vance was confronted about his divisive language towards immigrants, a tactic many see as scapegoating for broader systemic issues.

Stewart Questions Vance’s Rhetoric

Opening Monday night’s episode, Stewart played a clip of the town hall where Vance was asked by an audience member, “Why are you scapegoating immigrants for the issues you’re supposed to be solving as the vice president?” Vance’s response, “I appreciate the question,” was met with immediate skepticism from Stewart, who remarked, “in no way, not in any planet, not in any timeline does JD Vance appreciate that question.”

“He fucking hates that question,” Stewart added, poking fun at Vance’s apparent discomfort. The remark hinted that the woman’s inquiry likely wouldn’t yield an honest answer. Following the direct confrontation, Vance acknowledged, “To the extent my rhetoric has been imperfect here, that’s on me,” to which Stewart reacted with incredulity, quipping, “Oh, is it your rhetoric?”

Criticism of Dehumanizing Tactics

Stewart pointed out the danger of Vance’s comments, saying, “Sometimes you incite violence against vulnerable communities and then later on you apologize. I mean, we all read Mein Bad.” He further asserted that Vance’s inflammatory language regarding immigrants is not a mere accident but rather a calculated strategy that echoes the rhetoric used by former President Donald Trump. Stewart highlighted Vance’s earlier claim that an entire community of Haitian people was responsible for “eating people’s pets,” which Vance later admitted was simply a “useful lie.”

The host sarcastically stated he was willing to take Vance at his word regarding his so-called “imperfect rhetoric,” suggesting there would be an opportunity for Vance to demonstrate this by refraining from demonizing immigrants. Ironically, Vance soon had such an opportunity, which he promptly squandered just days later. He took to Twitter to blame recent riots in Paris on immigrants, declaring that “Western liberals imported the third world into France,” insinuating that Democrats would do the same in the U.S.

Stewart’s Response to Vance’s Claims

Stewart expressed disbelief over Vance’s assertion, saying, “I’m sorry Vance, are you seriously suggesting that immigrants have brought a culture of revolution and protest to France? What are you talking about?” He quipped further, likening Vance’s claim to blaming American immigrants for recalling historical events, joking that “riots are just a part of the general ambiance of France.”

Vance’s Appeal to Voters